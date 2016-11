click to enlarge Dan Monick

Miriam and Olivia Nervo are one of the top EDM acts around, but started their careers as songwriters for acts like Ke$ha and the Pussycat Dolls. So expect some quality pop-craft to be mixed in with the standard snare crescendos and bass drops of the genre. Show up early to check out the “tropical house” genre-bending of their fellow Aussie Thomas Jack. 10 p.m. Thursday; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $15-$40; giltnightclub.com