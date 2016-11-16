The Heard

Wednesday, November 16, 2016

16 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 12:53 PM

click image Dizzlephunk - PHOTO VIA DIZZLEPHUNK/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Dizzlephunk/Facebook
  • Dizzlephunk
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I 10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
The Bastard Suns, Bullet Dodgers, Problem Addicts 8 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Brian Smalley 7 pm at Island Time, 712 E. Washington St.

Thursday, Nov. 17
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Beat Brothers Band 9:30 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Third Thursday Blues: The Smokin' Torpedoes 8 pm at The Smiling Bison, 745 Bennett Road.

Friday, Nov. 18
Rhythms at the Roost: Sam Jaffe, Sisaundra Lewis 6 pm at Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs.

Saturday, Nov. 19
Dizzlephunk, the Mellow Relics, Palmer Reed 9 pm at The Venue, 511 Virginia Drive.

Sunday, Nov. 20
Dear Tatiana Sunday 6 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.

Monday, Nov. 21
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Robotman 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Tuesday, Nov. 22
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.

