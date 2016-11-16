16 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth
Photo via Dizzlephunk/Facebook
Dizzlephunk
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I
10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
The Bastard Suns, Bullet Dodgers, Problem Addicts
8 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Brian Smalley
7 pm at Island Time, 712 E. Washington St.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Beat Brothers Band
9:30 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Third Thursday Blues: The Smokin' Torpedoes
8 pm at The Smiling Bison, 745 Bennett Road.
Friday, Nov. 18
Rhythms at the Roost: Sam Jaffe, Sisaundra Lewis
6 pm at Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Dizzlephunk, the Mellow Relics, Palmer Reed
9 pm at The Venue, 511 Virginia Drive.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Dear Tatiana
Sunday 6 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Monday, Nov. 21
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Robotman
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.