Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Bloggytown

Study links Florida's Stand Your Ground law to homicide increase

Posted By on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 1:02 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MICHAEL SAECHANG/FLICKR
  • Photo via Michael Saechang/Flickr
A recent study by the Journal of the American Medical Association shows a significant increase in homicides per month since Florida's controversial Stand Your Ground law was enacted in 2005.

The study looked at monthly homicide rates from 1999 to 2014. Prior to Stand Your Ground, Florida's monthly homicide rates by firearm was 0.29 deaths per 100,000, and after the law went into affect that number rose to 
31.6.

The law states that someone is justifiable in using deadly force in the cases of home protection, if they have been threatened with deadly force, or if they have a fear of death or great bodily harm.

Since the introduction of Florida's Stand Your Ground almost 2 dozen other states have adopted similar laws.

Stand Your Ground has been controversial since its inception, but even more so after the killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Sanford back in 2012. Martin was shot and killed by George Zimmerman, who used the Stand Your Ground law as his defense, saying he feared for his life.

Martin was unarmed.

"Our hypothesis was that these laws prevent people from taking alternative actions instead of using firearms in critical situations," said Antonio Gasparrini, co-author of the study, to NBC News.

"We just hope this evidence can be used to form a discussion on the pros and cons of these kinds of laws," said Gasparrini. "We don't have a preference about how this evidence will be used."

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Roots announce end of year blowout in Orlando Read More

  2. New music video from John Legend features Pulse survivor Read More

  3. Florida teacher tells black student that Trump will send her 'back to Africa' Read More

  4. Florida AG Pam Bondi named to Donald Trump's transition team Read More

  5. Joshua Wallack confirms new VR headsets for Skyplex roller coaster, and 'SkyLedge' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation