Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Spooky Empire finally gets a new date after cancellation due to Hurricane Matthew

Posted By on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 10:37 AM

click to enlarge PHOTOS BY HOLLY WHELDEN-CARPENTER
  • Photos by Holly Whelden-Carpenter
Horror connoisseurs still in despair over Spooky Empire's cancellation, worry no more.

Spooky Empire  announced on their website that the "rock 'n roll, horror, Halloween and tattoo convention" has been rescheduled for Dec. 2-4 at the Orange County Convention Center.

Spooky Empire takes place twice a year. The convention scheduled to take place on Oct. 7-9 was cancelled due to the threat of Hurricane Matthew. Spooky Empire had written on their Facebook that the event was cancelled so that attendees, guests, and employees would not be put in harm's way.

Tickets purchased for the October convention will be honored at either the December convention or at next year's April convention. Otherwise, tickets are $65 for the weekend or $35-40 per day, and they can be purchased here.

Many guests have already been announced, including "Weird Al" Yankovic, Elvira, Ric Flair, the cast of Stranger Things, Kane Hodder (the actor behind the most incarnations of Jason Vorhees), and more.

Other events include a film festival, cosplay contests, and the exhibitor floor.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

