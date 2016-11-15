People are pushing for John Morgan to run for Governor of Florida

click to enlarge
Orlando trial lawyer and marijuana advocate John Morgan is being pushed by at least two known political operatives to consider a 2018 race for the governor of Florida.
Ben Pollara, who managed the victorious Morgan-funded United for Care medical marijuana campaign, wrote in an e-mail to supporters that he doesn't care what party he runs in as long as he runs.
"
Now we need John's courage and leadership in Tallahassee, where both of those qualities are sorely lacking," he wrote according to the Tampa Bay Times
.
Pollara told Politico Florida
that him and fellow consultant Brian Franklin have already collected $25,000 in campaign donation commitments. Pollara previously raised $270,000 for Hillary Clinton's campaign.
“I’m just a big John Morgan fan,” Pollara told Politico Florida. “It’s not about not liking anyone else.”
Though Pollara says that Morgan greeted the effort with laughter, he adds that he did not altogether reject it. "He did not say ‘no.’ I would not be doing this if he was not all right with it," he said.
A recent petition on ForTheGovernor.com
was created urging supporters to "tell John we need him in 2018."
Aside from medical marijuana, Morgan said in May that he'd support a constitutional amendment to raise the minimum wage to $15.
Paperwork is being filed for his potential PAC, the For the Governor Political Committee, a play on his law firm's slogan.