Norah Jones has just announced an Orlando show as part of her 2017 "Day Breaks World Tour."Singer/pianist/guitarist Jones first gained fame on the strength of her hit debutin 2002, but since then has shied away from pop stardom. Instead she decided to do things her way, collaborating with everyone from Ray Charles to Dangermouse to Dolly Parton, releasing albums on Blue Note and Koch, and covering Neil Young and Horace Silver on new albumJones will be holding court in the venerable Bob Carr Theater on March 8, 2017 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Nov. 18) at 10 a.m. and will run you $58.75 and up.