Tuesday, November 15, 2016

New music video from John Legend features Pulse survivor

Posted By on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 10:28 AM


John Legend just released his new music video for the single "Love Me Now," which features the gay nightclub Pulse and a survivor of the mass shooting.

The video shows Pulse survivor Norman Casiano-Mojica, who was shot twice during the June 12 massacre, visiting Lake Eola and the nightclub with a partner. Other couples from the Domiz Refugee Camp in Iraq, Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota are featured in the video along with Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their daughter Luna.

The singer also talked about the video in an Instagram post.

It's been quite a time for the United States and the rest of the world as we all watched the election results come in early Wednesday morning. Some of us wept for our country. Some of us celebrated. Some of us are already taking to the streets in protest. You all know how I wanted and expected the election to go. I wanted us to choose unity and inclusion over building walls and singling out ethnic and religious groups for hate and suspicion. I wanted us to choose progress over yearning for some long-lost mythical era when America was supposedly greatest. I wanted us to destroy the highest glass ceiling instead of electing an admitted sexual assaulter. But we did not. These are the election results and all of us will have to learn to deal with it. I will not give up though. I will continue to be aware and vigilant. I will continue to speak out for justice. We didn't think about the election when we planned the release date for this song and video. But in this time of conflict and uncertainty, it's clear that we all need more love. I find it in my family and in my music. Embracing my family has made today full of love and light despite the bad news. But it's also important that we show love and empathy to people who may not look like us or live like us. Those who are marginalized and rejected, feared and left behind. The video premieres Friday and features a diverse group of people from all over the world. From Standing Rock to Iraq, from Orlando to the DR. Love is universal. We all need it. We all can give it. And it will ultimately win over hate. I have to believe that. If you want to join in our celebration of love, use the hashtag #lovemenow and send us a picture of you and someone you care about.

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on


