City of Orlando officials delay vote on Pulse nightclub purchase

"Pulse is now a permanent part of Orlando’s history," the statement from the city says. "This site has great significance not just to the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities, but for all of us who live in and love Orlando. This is why we have committed to establish a community-based committee to oversee the memorial process."WFTV 9 reports Commissioner Tony Ortiz says he was going to vote against the proposal because the city would be paying more than the property's appraised value of $1.7 million before the mass shooting.
"Prior to establishing the committee, it is important to understand the process other cities have undertaken to create a memorial. Staff is researching memorials across the country. Taking this information, staff is developing a proposed memorial process. Over the next few weeks, staff will engage each Commissioner to get input and feedback."
"Due to the significance of this site, City Council decided it was appropriate to finalize the memorial process prior to purchasing Pulse. By deferring these agenda items, Council can bring forward the purchase of the Pulse property and memorial process at the same time."
