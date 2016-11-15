The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

The Gist

Billy Crystal coming to Dr. Phillips Center next year

Posted By on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DR. PHILLIPS CENTER
  • Photo via Dr. Phillips Center
The beloved comedian from When Harry Met Sally, Analyze This, and for the younger generation, Monsters Inc. will be doing a stand-up special at Dr. Phillips in 2017.

Crystal is an award-winning actor, director, writer, comedian, and producer. He announced the "Spend the Night with Billy Crystal" Tour coming off of the heels of a critically-acclaimed Australian Tour, and will bring his brand of warm, relaxed, and often political comedy to more than 30 U.S. cities.

According to Wesh2, "Spend the Night With Billy Crystal" will be "loose, unpredictable, and intimate" with both stories and film clips, Crystal said.

Tickets for the show, which will be on February, 17, 2017, will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available here.

Regular admission tickets start at $69, and there will also be several VIP packages available.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida AG Pam Bondi named to Donald Trump's transition team Read More

  2. New music video from John Legend features Pulse survivor Read More

  3. Liberal Justice Perry's forced retirement means Scott can now appoint conservative to Supreme Court Read More

  4. Paella like a pro with these two top-secret requests at Tapa Toro Read More

  5. Someone left racist graffiti referring to Trump at Oviedo High School Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation