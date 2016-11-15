Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Billy Crystal coming to Dr. Phillips Center next year
Posted
By Martina Smith
on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 11:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Dr. Phillips Center
The beloved comedian from When Harry Met Sally
, Analyze This
, and for the younger generation, Monsters Inc.
will be doing a stand-up special at Dr. Phillips in 2017.
Crystal is an award-winning actor, director, writer, comedian, and producer. He announced the "Spend the Night with Billy Crystal" Tour coming off of the heels of a critically-acclaimed Australian Tour, and will bring his brand of warm, relaxed, and often political comedy to more than 30 U.S. cities.
According to Wesh2
, "Spend the Night With Billy Crystal" will be "loose, unpredictable, and intimate" with both stories and film clips, Crystal said.
Tickets for the show, which will be on February, 17, 2017, will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available here
.
Regular admission tickets start at $69, and there will also be several VIP packages available.
Tags: Billy Crystal, Dr. Phillips Center, When Harry Met Sally, Monsters Inc, Spend the Night with Billy Crystal, Image