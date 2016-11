Billy Crystal coming to Dr. Phillips Center next year

The beloved comedian from, and for the younger generation,will be doing a stand-up special at Dr. Phillips in 2017.Crystal is an award-winning actor, director, writer, comedian, and producer. He announced the "Spend the Night with Billy Crystal" Tour coming off of the heels of a critically-acclaimed Australian Tour, and will bring his brand of warm, relaxed, and often political comedy to more than 30 U.S. cities.According to Wesh2 , "Spend the Night With Billy Crystal" will be "loose, unpredictable, and intimate" with both stories and film clips, Crystal said.

Regular admission tickets start at $69, and there will also be several VIP packages available.

Tickets for the show, which will be on February, 17, 2017, will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available here