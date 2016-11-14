The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 14, 2016

The Heard

Band of the Week: Radicalized Youth

Posted By on Mon, Nov 14, 2016 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge rad-youth.jpg

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Radicalized Youth.

Radicalized Youth is playing Uncle Lou's tonight, Nov. 14.

Just the facts:
Who's in the band?
Robert Keating - guitar/vox
Todd Gerding - bass/vox
Jordan Duttinger - drums

When did the band form?
Spring of 2015

Currently available releases:
Extended Play EP

Websites:
Radicalizedyouth.com
Twitter
Instagram

Describe your sound in five words:
Everything you ever dreamed of

Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
We played at Spider House for SXSW. It was amazing.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
We at Radicalized Youth believe this question to be a trap. In an effort to keep all of our friends we decline to answer.

What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
Any. To know that we haven't pushed music past the boundaries of description is always disappointing.

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Our favorite part of being an Orlando band is the closeness of the scene. Everyone acts like like a family. Our least favorite part is that it is very difficult to get national recognition.

Any big news to share?
We just released our debut EP Extended Play and also we just released our first music video for our single "Majoring in Nothing"

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida AG Pam Bondi named to Donald Trump's transition team Read More

  2. Disney will add a Trumpbot to the animatronic Hall of Presidents ... probably, eventually Read More

  3. Someone left racist graffiti referring to Trump at Oviedo High School Read More

  4. Orange County voters elect two new commissioners, approve charter amendments Read More

  5. Metaphor alert: Two bald eagles got stuck in an Orlando storm drain last night Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation