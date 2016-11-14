Band of the Week: Radicalized Youth

click to enlarge

<a href="http://godlessamericarecords.bandcamp.com/album/extended-play">Extended Play by Radicalized Youth</a>

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Radicalized Youth who is playing tonight.

Robert Keating - guitar/vox
Todd Gerding - bass/vox
Jordan Duttinger - drums

Spring of 2015

EP

Everything you ever dreamed of

We played at Spider House for SXSW. It was amazing.

We at Radicalized Youth believe this question to be a trap. In an effort to keep all of our friends we decline to answer.

Any. To know that we haven't pushed music past the boundaries of description is always disappointing.

Our favorite part of being an Orlando band is the closeness of the scene. Everyone acts like like a family. Our least favorite part is that it is very difficult to get national recognition.

We just released our debut EP and also we just released our first music video for our single "Majoring in Nothing"