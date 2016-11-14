Band of the Week: Radicalized Youth

Five questions: What has been your most memorable show so far? We played at Spider House for SXSW. It was amazing.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with? We at Radicalized Youth believe this question to be a trap. In an effort to keep all of our friends we decline to answer.
What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
Any. To know that we haven't pushed music past the boundaries of description is always disappointing.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Our favorite part of being an Orlando band is the closeness of the scene. Everyone acts like like a family. Our least favorite part is that it is very difficult to get national recognition.
Any big news to share?
We just released our debut EP Extended Play and also we just released our first music video for our single "Majoring in Nothing"