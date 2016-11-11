Thornton Park Tex-Mex spot Verde Cantina closes

click to enlarge
Thornton Park's latest Tex-Mex option Verde Cantina, which operated for 11 a mere months, has closed its doors.
As first reported by Bungalower
, the place went down quietly on Monday, Nov.7, and its website
is now defunct.
Verde received a scathing review from this paper back in June. "
I say to thee, beware false prophets," wrote Faiyaz Kara in his June 15 review
regarding the restaurant's promise of "Mexican soul food."
Yelp was also pretty lukewarm to the place, awarding it 3 stars in total by the time of its closure.
A positive review left by Coco C. in September praised the restaurant by saying, "
The food is blan[sic] but in a good way maybe."