Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 11, 2016

Tip Jar

Thornton Park Tex-Mex spot Verde Cantina closes

Posted By on Fri, Nov 11, 2016 at 1:28 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett
Thornton Park's latest Tex-Mex option Verde Cantina, which operated for 11 a mere months, has closed its doors.

As first reported by Bungalower, the place went down quietly on Monday, Nov.7, and its website is now defunct.

Verde received a scathing review from this paper back in June. "I say to thee, beware false prophets," wrote Faiyaz Kara in his June 15 review regarding the restaurant's promise of "Mexican soul food."

Yelp was also pretty lukewarm to the place, awarding it 3 stars in total by the time of its closure.

A positive review left by Coco C. in September praised the restaurant by saying, "The food is blan[sic] but in a good way maybe."

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 21-year-old UCF student becomes youngest elected to Florida House Read More

  2. Peaceful protest against Donald Trump scheduled for Friday at Lake Eola Read More

  3. Metaphor alert: Two bald eagles got stuck in an Orlando storm drain last night Read More

  4. George Zimmerman can't stop getting kicked out of bars in Sanford Read More

  5. Florida man installs giant wooden dick mailbox Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation