Friday, November 11, 2016

Take a pedal-powered tour of international java on the Coffee Bike Tour

Posted By on Fri, Nov 11, 2016 at 8:55 AM

click to enlarge coffee_bike_tour.jpg
Caffeinate ... pedal ... caffeinate ... pedal ... caffeinate ... pedal. Local Motive Tours, which offers "curated local adventures for the curious," is repeating their super popular Coffee Bike Tour from last year. Learn where the beans in your cup come from, how they got here, and what happened to them all the way from plant to palate with your guides, coffee expert Jimmy Sherfey and Local Motive founder Sarah Peerani. Riders will taste coffees from Colombia, East Africa and Brazil, and at each stop, coffee will be paired with music from its country of origin. Plus, get 8 miles of exercise biking from Winter Park's Cafe Frutos Selectos to East End Market to a final stop at Deadly Sins Brewing featuring a specially brewed kölsch, a collaboration with Foxtail Coffee. Ticket prices vary based on whether you're riding your own wheels or renting a Juice Bike Share.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 | starting point: Café Frutos Selectos, 430 W. New England Ave., Winter Park | localmotive.tours | $39.95-$54.95
