Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 11, 2016

Bloggytown

Someone left racist graffiti referring to Trump at Oviedo High School

Posted By on Fri, Nov 11, 2016 at 3:03 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY GAGE SKIDMORE VIA FLICKR
  • Photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr
We've spent a grand total of three days in a post-election world, and already there have been numerous reports of racist and sexist bullying in schools across the country in the aftermath of win by Donald Trump.

The Orlando Sentinel reports someone recently scrawled a racist message on a bathroom wall at Oviedo High School that says "Yall Black ppl better start picking yall slave numbers - KKK 4 lyfe," with a heart next to KKK. The next line of the message says, "Go Trump 2016."

Michael Lawrence, spokesman for the Seminole County school district, tells the Sentinel the message was quickly washed off by school administration, and they have not caught the person who wrote it.

A photo of the message, which you can see here, went viral after being shared by Shaun King, a writer for the New York Daily News and activist with the Black Lives Matter movement.

In Jacksonville, an investigation is underway after someone hung a "colored" sign and "whites only" sign above two water fountains at First Coast High School, according to WJAX/WFOX.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 21-year-old UCF student becomes youngest elected to Florida House Read More

  2. Peaceful protest against Donald Trump scheduled for Friday at Lake Eola Read More

  3. George Zimmerman can't stop getting kicked out of bars in Sanford Read More

  4. Metaphor alert: Two bald eagles got stuck in an Orlando storm drain last night Read More

  5. Florida man installs giant wooden dick mailbox Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation