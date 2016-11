click to enlarge

If you’re not exhausted after going to Big Gay Brunch, then Orlando Beer Fest, then back downtown for the Come Out With Pride parade, Parliament House has you covered with a free shuttle from downtown to their Pride party. This year’s special guest is pop star Kat DeLuna, along with DJs Tracy Young and Brianna. 8 p.m. Saturday; Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail; $10-$50; parliamenthouse.com