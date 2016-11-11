Metaphor alert: Two bald eagles got stuck in an Orlando storm drain last night

Right now there is a bald eagle stuck in a sewer drain and I feel like it's the perfect metaphor for a Trump presidency #MemeThis #tytlive pic.twitter.com/konZ2DVjBw— Baked Slice Mahoney (@ifyousaysodeary) November 10, 2016
america is literally a bald eagle trapped in a storm drain. https://t.co/VdzDrHzfoe— Kari Bentley-Quinn (@inflammatorywrt) November 11, 2016
As for the birds, they'll be alright.
As metaphors for this week go, it's hard to beat "bald eagle stuck in a Florida storm drain." https://t.co/D2dvBrC3QW— Chop Steak (@chopsteak) November 11, 2016
