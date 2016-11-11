Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 11, 2016

Bloggytown

Metaphor alert: Two bald eagles got stuck in an Orlando storm drain last night

Posted By on Fri, Nov 11, 2016 at 10:45 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY FIRE RESCUE
  • Photo via Orange County Fire Rescue
Thursday evening, two battling bald eagles dropped out of the sky and got themselves jammed into an Orlando storm drain, creating some sort of poignant allegory for American politics.

But what though? Let's let Twitter users answer that question:  As for the birds, they'll be alright.

Dianna Flynt, a rehabilitation supervisor at the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, told WKMG that the birds were likely in a territorial battle and became interlocked, causing them to fall.

The bird on top eventually flew away, however the bottom one fell further into the drain. According to WFTV, the bird was rescued about 90 minutes later and will require six weeks of recovery before eventually being released back into the wild.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 21-year-old UCF student becomes youngest elected to Florida House Read More

  2. Peaceful protest against Donald Trump scheduled for Friday at Lake Eola Read More

  3. Tropical bed bugs are back in Florida after disappearing for 60 years Read More

  4. So, where's the weed at? Read More

  5. Florida man installs giant wooden dick mailbox Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation