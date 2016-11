Metaphor alert: Two bald eagles got stuck in an Orlando storm drain last night

click to enlarge Photo via Orange County Fire Rescue

Right now there is a bald eagle stuck in a sewer drain and I feel like it's the perfect metaphor for a Trump presidency #MemeThis #tytlive pic.twitter.com/konZ2DVjBw — Baked Slice Mahoney (@ifyousaysodeary) November 10, 2016

america is literally a bald eagle trapped in a storm drain. https://t.co/VdzDrHzfoe — Kari Bentley-Quinn (@inflammatorywrt) November 11, 2016

As metaphors for this week go, it's hard to beat "bald eagle stuck in a Florida storm drain." https://t.co/D2dvBrC3QW — Chop Steak (@chopsteak) November 11, 2016

Thursday evening, two battling bald eagles dropped out of the sky and got themselves jammed into an Orlando storm drain, creating some sort of poignant allegory for American politics.But what though? Let's let Twitter users answer that question:As for the birds, they'll be alright.Dianna Flynt, a rehabilitation supervisor at the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, told WKMG that the birds were likely in a territorial battle and became interlocked, causing them to fall.The bird on top eventually flew away, however the bottom one fell further into the drain. According to WFTV , the bird was rescued about 90 minutes later and will require six weeks of recovery before eventually being released back into the wild.