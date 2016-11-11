The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 11, 2016

The Gist

Literary Death Match returns to Lowndes Shakespeare Center for a word circus

Posted By on Fri, Nov 11, 2016 at 9:01 AM

click to enlarge gal_lit_death_match_poster.jpg
The decade-strong episodic reading series Literary Death Match returns to Orlando for a fourth duel tonight, hosted by local independent publisher Burrow Press. Literary Death Match prides itself on being humor-centric, stating, "It may sound like a circus – and that's half the point." Rooted in performativity, LDM fuses the fervor and competitiveness found in slam poetry with other forms of literature, extending our traditional perception of readings. Four authors performing original work (Glendaliz Camacho, Trevor Fraser, Suzannah Gilman and Ama McKinley), three celebrity judges armed with serious credentials (iconic skateboarder Chuck Dinkins weighing in on "performance," Billy Manes on "literary merit" and Kay Rawlins of the Orlando City Soccer Foundation on "intangibles"), two finalists, and one champion will rise above the inkshed, shunning the classic trophy of a coffee-bar microphone for cold, hard cash. Nothing is predictable as the writers wrangle. Ticket proceeds from this fundraiser event support Burrow Press.

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 | Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St. | literarydeathmatch.com | $10-$15
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Literary Death Match @ Lowndes Shakespeare Center

    • Tue., Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m. $10-$15

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 21-year-old UCF student becomes youngest elected to Florida House Read More

  2. Peaceful protest against Donald Trump scheduled for Friday at Lake Eola Read More

  3. Tropical bed bugs are back in Florida after disappearing for 60 years Read More

  4. So, where's the weed at? Read More

  5. Florida man installs giant wooden dick mailbox Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation