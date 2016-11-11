Get fueled up before the Come Out With Pride parade at Big Gay Brunch

click to enlarge
Come Out With Pride is one of the city's best annual celebrations, with parties, entertainment, vendors and fireworks on the schedule for the day, to say nothing of our favorite local parade. But all of that activity can quickly tire you out, especially on an empty stomach. And that's why we've teamed up with the Orlando Immunology Center to present the Big Gay Brunch. Energize yourself with a seriously impressive brunch spread while sipping on bottomless Bloody Marys and mimosas. Then grab a seat and enjoy live entertainment before heading out into the streets to celebrate love and equality.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 | The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive | orlandoweeklytickets.com
| $45