George Zimmerman can't stop getting kicked out of bars in Sanford

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Huffington Post
Stop me if you've heard this one before, but George Zimmerman, best known for fatally shooting unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin in 2012, has done something incredibly shitty again.
According to WKMG
, Zimmerman was kicked out the Corona Cigar Company in Sanford Wednesday evening, after acting belligerent and calling the bar’s manager, Angel Benitez, a "ni**er lover."
According to Benitez, she was trying to collect the group's bill, when Zimmerman snatched the credit card from her hand and began to yell, saying "I didn’t know you were a (racial expletive) lover."
When a Seminole County Sheriff's officer arrived at the scene Zimmerman claimed he was assaulted by a black man.
Benitez told WKMG this wasn't the first time she's had trouble with Zimmerman and that she also wants to have him banned.
It's worth noting that this isn't even the first time Zimmerman's been kicked out of a bar this year. Last August, Zimmerman was allegedly punched in the face
for bragging about killing Trayvon Martin at Gator's Riverside Grille.
Correction: The Corona Cigar Company location is actually in neighboring Lake Mary, not Sanford. But still, come on...