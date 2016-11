Seneff Arts Plaza to host WWE Wrestlemania pre-party next Thursday

click to enlarge Photo via WWE website

To celebrate the day tickets go on sale, WWE will host a Wrestlemania pre-ticket sale party complete with a wrestling ring and autograph signings next Thursday night at the Seneff Arts Plaza.According to the Orlando Sentinel , ahead of April 17's Wrestlemania 33, the gathering will give wrestling fans a chance to score some of the first tickets available to the highly-anticipated event at the Camping World Stadium.The Seneff Arts Plaza is better recognized as the vast outdoor area right next to the Dr. Phillips Center.This time, instead of serving as a waiting room for those eager to catch an opera or Barbara Streisand covers, the plaza will be home to NXT wrestling matches, a kids booth, music, food and wrestling.Wrestling stars like Cesaro, Big Cass, Alexa Bliss and hosts Booker T and Renee Young will provide live entertainment.Tickets are free, with RSVP available at OrlandoWrestlemania.com