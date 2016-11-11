Seneff Arts Plaza to host WWE Wrestlemania pre-party next Thursday

click to enlarge
To celebrate the day tickets go on sale, WWE will host a Wrestlemania pre-ticket sale party complete with a wrestling ring and autograph signings next Thursday night at the Seneff Arts Plaza.
According to the Orlando Sentinel
, ahead of April 17's Wrestlemania 33, the gathering will give wrestling fans a chance to score some of the first tickets available to the highly-anticipated event at the Camping World Stadium.
The Seneff Arts Plaza is better recognized as the vast outdoor area right next to the Dr. Phillips Center.
This time, instead of serving as a waiting room for those eager to catch an opera or Barbara Streisand covers, the plaza will be home to NXT wrestling matches, a kids booth, music, food and wrestling.
Wrestling stars like Cesaro, Big Cass, Alexa Bliss and hosts Booker T and Renee Young will provide live entertainment.
Tickets are free, with RSVP available at OrlandoWrestlemania.com