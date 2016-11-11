Copper Bones and Meiuuswe headline WhiskerFest fundraiser for Movember

click to enlarge Jim Leatherman

Copper Bones

If you’ve noticed a few more creative facial hair selfies on your social media feeds lately, it’s likely due to Movember, an annual fundraiser to support research and awareness of men’s health issues. The Orlando Facial Hair Club is getting in on the action down in Sanford, with a free show from talented duos Copper Bones and Meiuuswe. If you donate $5 or $10, you’ll get a wristband for $2 or $1 off of every beer you purchase from Wop’s Hops. Win-win. 8 p.m. Saturday; Wop’s Hops, 419 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; free; wopshopsbrewing.com