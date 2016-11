click image Photo via Black Mass/Facebook

Boston metal militia Black Mass stick to the fundamentals: denim, bullet belts, frenzied dirty riffing, gruff vocals, Sodom and Destruction bootlegs on cassette. It you like your metal strictly of the "thrash" and "speed" varieties, and basically think grunge ruined heavy music (possibly a valid point), check out the new guard at Haven Lounge tonight.Show starts tonight at 7 p.m. at the Haven Lounge. Tickets are $10.