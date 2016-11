click image Photo via House of Blues/Facebook

Alt-rock maestros Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness have announced an Orlando show at the House of Blues next year as part of their "Zombies In America" tour.McMahon, formerly of Something Corporate and Jack's Mannequin, is hitting the road with his newer, buzzed-about project AMITW and premiering songs from new albumset to drop on February 20, 2017.Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness rolls into town on Friday, April 21, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. with Atlas Genius and Night Riots. Tickets go on sale next Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. You may purchase them here for $25.50