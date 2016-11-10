Friday, November 11, 2016
Three local holiday markets you can buy gifts at this weekend
Posted
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Fri, Nov 11, 2016 at 9:00 AM
click image
Get your holiday shopping done early and buy local products at three holiday markets this weekend. From unique plants to vintage clothing, you find something for everybody at these pop-up shops.
Nov. 12
Orlando Garden Club Holiday Plant Market: Find plants and other cool gifts at this market hosted by the Orlando Garden Club behind the Orlando Science Center. Saturday | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | 710 E. Rollins St. | www.orlandogardenclub.org
Nov. 13
Sip & Shop Vintage Fashion Sale: Adjectives Market in Winter Park Village is giving discounts on vintage fashion this weekend along with light refreshments. Goods include vintage Louis Vuitton and Trent Brady to throwbacks from Paris Market and Camille's Deals. Sunday | 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | 460 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park | www.adjstyle.co
The Daily City’s Food Truck Tour: The local blog’s inaugural holiday event features the yummy convergence of 20 food trucks and 20 local handmade and vintage vendors at the Orlando Fashion Square Mall. Local food trucks include: Over Rice, SMAC, Barnwood BBQ, French Fry Junction, Eat my Treat cupcakes, Ice Cream Social, Little Brother by SwedeDish, Bamboo, Cafe Rouge, Curbside Chef, Frenchys Crepes, Hard Rock Orlando, Twisted Plates, El Cubanito, Peru Power, Tastebuds, Monsta Lobsta, Dixieland Diner, VooDoo and Phillys Best. Local vendors include: Bet's Bars, Blu Butterfly Vintage, StudioFourSeven, DayGloDiva, Vita Luna, Remark Postcard Co., Urban Garden and Goods, This Holistic Bliss, dailyvintagefix, Tattooed And Loved, Ä Y O, Angel's Touch, UncommonLove, Raney Wade, Cupterfuge, Stampin' Up, Kiskis Kreations, kc malhan, LuLaRoe Danyelle Shea and Sheila's Crafting for a Cause. Sunday | 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | 3505 E. Colonial Drive | www.thedailycity.com
Tags: orlando holiday markets, orlando shopping, orlando markets, Image