Three local holiday markets you can buy gifts at this weekend

Nov. 12





Find plants and other cool gifts at this market hosted by the Orlando Garden Club behind the Orlando Science Center.







Nov. 13





Adjectives Market in Winter Park Village is giving discounts on vintage fashion this weekend along with light refreshments. Goods include vintage Louis Vuitton and Trent Brady to throwbacks from Paris Market and Camille's Deals.

The local blog’s inaugural holiday event features the yummy convergence of 20 food trucks and 20 local handmade and vintage vendors at the Orlando Fashion Square Mall.

Over Rice, SMAC, Barnwood BBQ, French Fry Junction, Eat my Treat cupcakes, Ice Cream Social, Little Brother by SwedeDish, Bamboo, Cafe Rouge, Curbside Chef, Frenchys Crepes, Hard Rock Orlando, Twisted Plates, El Cubanito, Peru Power, Tastebuds, Monsta Lobsta, Dixieland Diner, VooDoo and Phillys Best.

Bet's Bars, Blu Butterfly Vintage, StudioFourSeven, DayGloDiva, Vita Luna, Remark Postcard Co., Urban Garden and Goods, This Holistic Bliss, dailyvintagefix, Tattooed And Loved, Ä Y O, Angel's Touch, UncommonLove, Raney Wade, Cupterfuge, Stampin' Up, Kiskis Kreations, kc malhan, LuLaRoe Danyelle Shea and Sheila's Crafting for a Cause.

Get your holiday shopping done early and buy local products at three holiday markets this weekend. From unique plants to vintage clothing, you find something for everybody at these pop-up shops.