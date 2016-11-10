Thursday, November 10, 2016
Solar Bears help children at Florida Hospital ace the Mannequin Challenge
By Martina Smith
on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 10:40 AM
The Orlando Solar Bears and their mascot Shades helped children at Florida Hospital attempt to freeze time by completing the now viral Mannequin Challenge.
The Mannequin Challenge involves groups freezing in place, usually in elaborate poses, as a camera captures them. From Hilary Clinton's campaign
team to the Dancing with the Stars cast
, many have already attempted the viral trend.
The Solar Bears have had a long-standing relationship with the hospital. In 2014, Florida Hospital announced
a Solar Bears themed play room opened at the hospital, and the owner of the team at the time made a $250,000 donation.
