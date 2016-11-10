Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 10, 2016

Bloggytown

Solar Bears help children at Florida Hospital ace the Mannequin Challenge

Posted By on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 10:40 AM


The Orlando Solar Bears and their mascot Shades helped children at Florida Hospital attempt to freeze time by completing the now viral Mannequin Challenge.

The Mannequin Challenge involves groups freezing in place, usually in elaborate poses, as a camera captures them. From Hilary Clinton's campaign team to the Dancing with the Stars cast, many have already attempted the viral trend.

The Solar Bears have had a long-standing relationship with the hospital. In 2014, Florida Hospital announced a Solar Bears themed play room opened at the hospital, and the owner of the team at the time made a $250,000 donation.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 21-year-old UCF student becomes youngest elected to Florida House Read More

  2. Peaceful protest against Donald Trump scheduled for Friday at Lake Eola Read More

  3. Tropical bed bugs are back in Florida after disappearing for 60 years Read More

  4. So, where's the weed at? Read More

  5. Florida man installs giant wooden dick mailbox Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation