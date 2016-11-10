So, where's the weed at?

Over 70 percent of Florida residents said "yes" to Amendment 2, and now medical marijuana is finally a reality here in the Sunshine State. So, what does that even mean?
First off, medical marijuana isn't legal yet. Amendment 2, which "guarantees patients with debilitating illness the right to use cannabis," doesn't actually go into effect until January 3, 2017.
According to the FloridaHealth.gov
, there are two types of medical marijuana that will eventually be available:
Low THC Cannabis:
Patients suffering from chronic seizures, muscle spasms or cancer, may qualify for low-THC cannabis, which, as the name implies, has extremely low amounts of THC and typically doesn't get you “high.”
Medical Cannabis:
Only if a patient is considered "terminal" by two physicians, then he or she may qualify for medical cannabis, which will most definitely get you "high."
Patients who are interested in using medical marijuana need to have a 3 month relationship with a qualified physician. So, for a list of qualified physicians, click here
.
In the meantime, Florida lawmakers, who won't even meet until March, still need to draft laws and regulations on how exactly this whole medical marijuana thing will play out.
Local attorney John Morgan, who says he spent "$8 or $9 million
" of his own money to pass Amendment 2, says it's likely that Florida won't start seeing the legislature and infrastructure in place until 2018.
In short, there's a lot of work that still needs to be done.
Orange County has a medical marijuana moratorium
in place until May, so it'll be some time before the actual framework of where and how dispensaries will pop-up locally.