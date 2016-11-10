Bloggytown

Thursday, November 10, 2016

Peaceful protest against Donald Trump scheduled for Friday at Lake Eola

Posted By on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 12:49 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MARISSA MAHONEY
  • Photo by Marissa Mahoney
This Friday, locals outraged at the presidential election results have organized a protest against President-Elect Donald Trump.

The protest, which is emphasized as peaceful, was originally two separate demonstrations (one originally scheduled for Saturday and one scheduled for Friday) that merged together.

It will take place Friday, Nov.11, at 6:00 p.m. at Lake Eola Park.

Despite the merge, the protest is still spread across two different Facebook event pages.

According to one of the pages, the purpose is to let people and the government know that they will not stand for the spread of racism, misogyny, homophobia, and hate. The other page adds that "we do not, and will never stand for the values he represents."

This is just one of many protests that have been breaking out across the country since Trump's election on Tuesday.


