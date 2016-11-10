Thursday, November 10, 2016
Okeechobee Festival announces 2017 lineup
By Aileen Perilla
on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 12:42 PM
Okeechobee Festival organizers announced the 2017 lineup
today, and it's a doozy.
Over 70 artists are planning to perform including Solange, Usher, Bassnecter, The Lumineers, Wiz Khalifa and more.
Expect more to join the long list in the coming weeks.
Presale tickets available for purchase but will set you back between $299-$599 for all four days of Okeechobee can be purchased here
.
Next year's festival will happen on March 2-5, 2017.
