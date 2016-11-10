Hold the door! Game of Thrones' Kristian Nairn DJs Venue 578 tonight

click to enlarge

Now that Kristian Nairn has a bunch of free time on his hands since he’s no longer playing Hodor on HBO’s(oh, shut up about spoilers; it’s been months), the gentle giant can get back to his usual gig of being Northern Ireland’s biggest DJ. Everyone in costume gets $1 drinks until 11 p.m., so go hit up your closest Spirit Halloween Store for discounted gear to flesh out your Podrick Payne get-up. Or, fine, Khaleesi – if you’re basic. 10 p.m. Thursday; Venue 578, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $10-$25; venue578.com