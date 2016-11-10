Grab a drink at Orlando Beer Festival with us Saturday

click to enlarge
All of our events at Orlando Weekly are like our children. And while you're not supposed to play favorites with your children, everyone secretly has a favorite. While Orlando Beer Festival may not be as well-dressed as the Great Orlando Mixer, as sociable as the Best of Orlando Party or as skilled in the culinary arts as Bite Night, there are plenty of folks here who will tell you that this is their favorite event of our packed event schedule. Maybe it's the simplicity: Gather more than 50 different breweries and bars, have them give out samples of their delicious brews, and fill out the day with live music, games, food trucks and great company. This year, the Mellow Relics join the returning soul kings of Orlando, the Sh-Booms, along with the jammy blues-funk of Ancient Sun. Spring for the VIP ticket if you're interested in getting into the festival an hour early, leaving with a commemorative beer glass and having access to private bathrooms while you're there.
noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 | Festival Park, 2911 E. Robinson St. | orlandobeerfestival.com
| $20-$65