Thursday, November 10, 2016

David Siegel compares Trump victory to the first time he 'discovered sex'

Posted By on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 1:05 PM

click to enlarge
Westgate Resorts CEO David Siegel is more than excited about Donald Trump's presidential win on Tuesday.

Speaking with the Orlando Sentinel's Paul Brinkmann, Siegel gave the full salute to Trump and promised to swell his real estate business now that The Donald is in the Oval Office:

"It's the greatest thing that's happened to me since I discovered sex," said Siegel. "In the next four years, we're gonna dwarf what we've done. I'll go out on a limb financially to grow this company."

Ok.

So, if we understand Siegel's virgin sex analogy correctly, we suppose he'll be inserting his business into the economy for about 10 seconds? Or maybe, he'll put his business in the wrong hole?

We really don't know.

David Siegel and his wife Jackie, star of the 2012 documentary Queen of Versailles,  have been long time supporters of Donald Trump. Jackie even allegedly dated Trump back in the day. So, that's something.

