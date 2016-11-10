Buzz Aldrin among astronauts attending Heroes & Legends grand opening today

click image
-
Photo via Buzz Aldrin/Facebook
Twenty Five astronauts will be in attendance as the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex unveils its newest attraction Heroes & Legends.
The new attraction, which now host the U.S Astronaut Hall of Fame, is set to open to the public on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m., and highlight the early years of the space program, and explore the concept of heroism.
Buzz Aldrin and Jim Lovell, as well as the children of Neil Armstrong and Alan Sheppard
are among a few that will be at the grand opening.
The 20,000-square-foot attraction sits between the entrance and the rocket garden, designed to be the first thing visitors see when they come to the attraction. It also will feature interactive multimedia presentations and space artifacts.
Admission
to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is $50 for those ages 12 and up, $40 for ages 3-11 and free for children 2 and under. Active and retired military and veterans get free admission with up to three family members getting 50 percent off tickets Friday-Sunday.