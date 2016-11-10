21-year-old UCF student becomes youngest elected to Florida House

click image
Photo via Amber Mariano for Florida House District 36/ Facebook
Having turned 21 just three weeks ago, Amber Mariano, a UCF senior, was not cutting class on Tuesday to go out party and drink. Instead, Mariano became the youngest person ever elected to serve in Florida’s House of Representatives
According to Tampa Bay Times
, the Pasco County native, beat out Democratic incumbent Amanda Murphy, by just 748 votes in House District 36.
Mariano told the Tampa Bay Times
she had little time for last-minute campaigning. The third-year political science student had a paper to finish and an exam to take on Monday night. Tuesday, she cut her four classes and hit several precincts to greet voters at the polls.
Mariano, who plans to go to law school, told WFTS Tampa Bay
, “Balancing school, balancing work was a lot to handle. But the work doesn’t stop here. I have two years now to do the best I can for my community in West Pasco. I’m so honored to be able to serve them.”
Mariano is no stranger to politics, her father Jack just won his 4th term on the Pasco County commission.
She now outranks dad.
“We didn’t expect this opportunity to present itself so quickly in her life. But I will tell you at six years old she said she wanted to be the first woman President,” said Jack Mariano told WFTS Tampa Bay
.