Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 10, 2016

Bloggytown

21-year-old UCF student becomes youngest elected to Florida House

Posted By on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 12:08 PM

click image PHOTO VIA AMBER MARIANO FOR FLORIDA HOUSE DISTRICT 36/ FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Amber Mariano for Florida House District 36/ Facebook

Having turned 21 just three weeks ago, Amber Mariano, a UCF senior, was not cutting class on Tuesday to go out party and drink. Instead, Mariano became the youngest person ever elected to serve in Florida’s House of Representatives

According to Tampa Bay Times, the Pasco County native, beat out Democratic incumbent Amanda Murphy, by just 748 votes in House District 36.

Mariano told the Tampa Bay Times she had little time for last-minute campaigning. The third-year political science student had a paper to finish and an exam to take on Monday night. Tuesday, she cut her four classes and hit several precincts to greet voters at the polls.

Mariano, who plans to go to law school, told WFTS Tampa Bay, “Balancing school, balancing work was a lot to handle. But the work doesn’t stop here. I have two years now to do the best I can for my community in West Pasco. I’m so honored to be able to serve them.”

Mariano is no stranger to politics, her father Jack just won his 4th term on the Pasco County commission.

She now outranks dad.

“We didn’t expect this opportunity to present itself so quickly in her life. But I will tell you at six years old she said she wanted to be the first woman President,” said Jack Mariano told WFTS Tampa Bay.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Peaceful protest against Donald Trump scheduled for Friday at Lake Eola Read More

  2. Tropical bed bugs are back in Florida after disappearing for 60 years Read More

  3. So, where's the weed at? Read More

  4. Florida man installs giant wooden dick mailbox Read More

  5. David Siegel compares Trump victory to the first time he 'discovered sex' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation