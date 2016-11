Republicans retain control of Florida Legislature

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

The GOP retained its hold on the Florida Legislature Tuesday night, maintaining majorities in both the state House and state Senate.The state Senate winners from Central Florida include:- Rep. Randolph Bracy, an Orlando Democrat in Senate District 11- former Rep. Linda Stewart, an Orlando Democrat in Senate District 13- Rep. Victor Torres, an Orlando Democrat in Senate District 15- Rep. Debbie Mayfield, a Vero Beach Republican in Senate District 17- Rep. Keith Perry, a Gainesville Republican in Senate District 8The state House winners from Central Florida include:- Ormond Beach Republican Tom Leek in House District 25- Daytona Beach Democrat Patrick Henry in House District 26- Hudson Republican Amber Mariano in House District 36- Winter Haven Republican Sam Killebrew in House District 41- Orlando Democrat Amy Mercado in House District 48- Orlando Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith in House District 49- Palm Bay Republican Randy Fine in House District 53- Vero Beach Republican Erin Grall in House District 54