Orlando rapper Sign One hosts album release party tonight with Bleubird

Orlando-based MC Sign One is set to release his newest album, tonight at a Will's Pub Show laden with Florida rap talent. South Florida's Bleubird is making the trek up to play, with local luminaries Damez, DJ BMF pitching in, and Broken Machine Films (aka Illuminated Paths) will provide glitched visuals. One can only imagine that every MC involved tonight will have plenty to say about the last 24 hours.Sign One is that rare double act of rapper and producer, andsees him trying out a minimalist, old-school approach of producing, using vinyl for samples and analog equipment to record. But as for tonight, music starts at 9 p.m. and tickets are $8.Previewfrom Bandcamp below.