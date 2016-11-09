The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 9, 2016

The Gist

Madame Tussauds will add new Donald Trump wax figurine

Posted By on Wed, Nov 9, 2016 at 12:12 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MADAME TUSSAUDS
  • Photo via Madame Tussauds
You'll soon be able to compare hand sizes with a life-like model of President-elect Donald Trump.

Madame Tussauds is wasting no time creating a wax figurine of Donald Trump. The wax museum announced this morning via Twitter that they will have a new version of Trump ready by Inauguration Day.

Trump will be the first president to have a figurine added before he is even elected. Models will be featured in Madame Tussauds' Orlando, Washington D.C., London and New York locations.

The wax artists, based out of London, have worked on both Clinton and Trump models since June. With the announcement of Trump winning, they released a picture of the head model (see above).

Lets see how many layers of paint it takes to get that orange hue.


Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Medical marijuana is now legal in Florida Read More

  2. Donald Trump wins presidential election Read More

  3. Amendments 3 and 5 pass by wide margins Read More

  4. Florida Amendment 1 on solar power rejected by voters Read More

  5. Florida man installs giant wooden dick mailbox Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation