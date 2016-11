click image Photo by Reid Haithcock via Ascend/Descend-Facebook

Tonight's a good of a night as any for some sonic catharsis. To that end, Boston hardcore supergroup Ascend/Descend (featuring mem. of American Nightmare, Lunglust, Math the Band) are a can’t-miss live prospect. Pure fury. Time to scream. Ascend/Descend play Uncle Lou's tonight at 9 p.m. tonight alongside Holding Cell, Deformed and Burn To Learn. Tickets are $7.