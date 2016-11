First-ever Sanford Gay Pride festival happens this Sunday, Nov. 13

click image

Rabbitfoot Record Store Café is pleased to announce that we'll be hosting Sanford's first-ever Pride Fest! We will be kicking the day off with a Legs & Eggs Pride Brunch and Drag Show brought to you by Satine Productions.



Throughout the day there will vendors and events going on, including a Parade/Sashay hosted by The LimoCycle and after party/drag performance in Celery City's new court yard!



We have oodles of activities and sponsors TBA! A portion of our proceeds will be donated to the Zebra Coalition in Winter Park!

click image

Sunday, Nov. 13, Rabbitfoot Records is headquarters for the first edition of what they hope will become an annual event: Sanford Pride Fest.This will be the first Gay Pride event in Sanford and while it may not be as big as Orlando's Come Out With Pride festivities, we're proud to see them start it up.Rabbitfoot's Legs & Eggs Brunch is $25 per person (includes show, brunch and a mimosa) and reservations should be made in advance, as seating is limited. Some other activities are free. Drinks will be served with a special swirly Pride straw (right), which is adorable.To keep up on other events as they're added, keep an eye on their Facebook page