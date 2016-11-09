First-ever Sanford Gay Pride festival happens this Sunday, Nov. 13

Rabbitfoot Record Store Café is pleased to announce that we'll be hosting Sanford's first-ever Pride Fest! We will be kicking the day off with a Legs & Eggs Pride Brunch and Drag Show brought to you by Satine Productions.This will be the first Gay Pride event in Sanford and while it may not be as big as Orlando's Come Out With Pride festivities, we're proud to see them start it up.
Throughout the day there will vendors and events going on, including a Parade/Sashay hosted by The LimoCycle and after party/drag performance in Celery City's new court yard!
We have oodles of activities and sponsors TBA! A portion of our proceeds will be donated to the Zebra Coalition in Winter Park!
