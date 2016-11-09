Wednesday, November 9, 2016
Donald Trump wins presidential election
Posted
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Wed, Nov 9, 2016 at 2:42 AM
click to enlarge
In what will probably be remembered as one of the most surprising upsets of the century, Republican businessman Donald Trump overtook Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton to win the 2016 presidential election.
In Florida, Trump beat the former Secretary of State by a margin of 49 to 48 percent, which amounts to about 129,000 votes in the Sunshine State, around 12:15 a.m., according to the state Division of Elections
. Aside from the swing state, the Republican also won crucial states like Ohio, Texas, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Georgia. The Associated Press
called the race in Trump's favor around 2:30 a.m.
This story is breaking. Check back here for more information.
Tags: donald trump, hillary clinton, election 2016, election, POTUS, president, Image