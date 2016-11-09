Comedian Mike Epps coming to CFE Arena

click to enlarge
Comedian Mike Epps will be in Orlando next year headlining The Festival of Laughs.
The show, which also featuring Bruce Bruce, Tony Rock
and Felipe Esparza, will begin at 8 p.m. on Feb. 3 at the CFE Arena
.
Epps, known for his roles in The Hangover Part III
, Fifty Shades of Black
and the new TV series Uncle Buck, w
as recently announced
to star in the lead role as Richard Pryor in a film to be directed by Lee Daniels (The Butler
) and written by Bill Condon (Dreamgirls
). The film will also feature Oprah Winfrey, Eddie Murphy, Tracy Morgan and Kate Hudson.
Ticket sales are available at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster
, but those with Cyber Club memberships, you can purchase tickets from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday.