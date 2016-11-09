The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 9, 2016

The Gist

Comedian Mike Epps coming to CFE Arena

Posted By on Wed, Nov 9, 2016 at 1:50 PM

click to enlarge photo_via_mike_epps_facebook_.jpg
Comedian Mike Epps will be in Orlando next year headlining The Festival of Laughs.

The show, which also featuring Bruce Bruce, Tony Rock and Felipe Esparza, will begin at 8 p.m. on Feb. 3 at the CFE Arena.

Epps, known for his roles in The Hangover Part III, Fifty Shades of Black and the new TV series Uncle Buck, was recently announced to star in the lead role as Richard Pryor in a film to be directed by Lee Daniels (The Butler) and written by Bill Condon (Dreamgirls). The film will also feature Oprah Winfrey, Eddie Murphy, Tracy Morgan and Kate Hudson.

Ticket sales are available at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster, but those with Cyber Club memberships, you can purchase tickets from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Medical marijuana is now legal in Florida Read More

  2. Amendments 3 and 5 pass by wide margins Read More

  3. Donald Trump wins presidential election Read More

  4. Florida Amendment 1 on solar power rejected by voters Read More

  5. Florida man installs giant wooden dick mailbox Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation