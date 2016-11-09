16 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth
-
Photo by Space Station Orlando via Cray Bags/Facebook
-
Cray Bags
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I
10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
A Good Buzz
9:30 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Friday, Nov. 4
Chris Erwin
8 pm at Ocean Sun Brewing, 3030 Curry Ford Road.
Saturday, Nov. 5
WhiskerFest: Copper Bones, Meiuuswe
7 pm at Wop's Hops, 419 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Brian Smalley
4 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park
Monday, Nov. 7
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
John Serry Trio
7:30 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.
Meiuuswe
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Argiflex, Windows 98, Dan Mason, Pasmoi
9 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Cray Bags
11 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.