Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Bloggytown

Val Demings wins in Congressional District 10

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 7:55 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA VAL DEMINGS' CAMPAIGN
  • Photo via Val Demings' campaign
The Associated Press declared former Orlando Police Chief Val Demings the winner in Florida's Congressional District 10 after she captured 65 percent of the vote early in the night.

CD 10 encompasses west Orange County, including Apopka, Disney World, Orlando International Airport, parts of Parramore and downtown Orlando. Demings, a Democrat, was competing against Republican businesswoman Thuy Lowe.

"I am so humbled and grateful that the people of Central Florida chose me to represent them in Washington," Demings says in a statement. "As the daughter of a maid and a janitor, my parents taught me the importance of hard work and believing in myself. Without those values I wouldn't be standing here today. I have made it my priority to protect and serve this community for the past three decades, and I look forward to continuing that work in Washington."

This story is breaking. Check back here for updates.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man installs giant wooden dick mailbox Read More

  2. Orlando Eye will transform into giant pie chart to show tonight's election results Read More

  3. There's a rumor Harry Potter's 'Fantastic Beasts' might kill off the Dragon Challenge coaster at Universal Orlando Read More

  4. Foodoko opened today, offering sushi burritos and poke bowls in Lake Nona Read More

  5. Lazy Moon Pizza opens Mills 50 location today Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation