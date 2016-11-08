The City of Orlando will purchase Pulse nightclub for $2.25 million

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
The City of Orlando has officially purchased
the gay night club Pulse,
which was the site of the largest mass shooting in modern American history, and plans to transform the site into a memorial.
According to the Orlando Sentinel,
the city bought the club for $2.25 million, with the sales contract being officially signed Friday.
Mayor Buddy Dyer told the Sentinel
that they won't rush to change the club. They first plan to gather ideas from the community about how the memorial should be.
This morning, Dyer posted on his Facebook
that "it's important that our community is a part of determining the future of the Pulse site. It has great significance to everyone who lives in Orlando and everyone who loves Orlando."
The idea to turn Pulse into a memorial commemorating the victims of the tragedy has been the plan for awhile
. Dyer hinted back in August
that the city should purchase Pulse to turn it into a memorial.
Since the tragic events of June 12, mourners have come to the site to pay their respects and leave notes, flowers, pictures, candles, and other items of significance. When the new memorial is built, these items will be preserved, as the Orange County Regional History Center has been collecting them
since shortly after the tragedy.
Dyer said the city's purchase will also help with security. At least one break-in
has occurred since June 12.