Stephanie Murphy unseats John Mica in Florida's 7th Congressional District

Early returns in Orange and Seminole counties show Democratic challenger Stephanie Murphy has unseated incumbent Republican John Mica.
With 98 percent of precincts reporting, Murphy is up by 3 points. In Orange County, where 100 percent of precincts have reported totals, Murphy received 77,470 votes to Mica's 56,297.
Murphy, a businesswoman and former national security specialist in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, is a progressive Democrat who says she will bring new ideas to Washington and make improvements on gun control, LGBTQ rights and women's issues. As a young female challenger of mixed ethnicity and an immigrant background, her win over a white male career politician symbolizes a major shift in District 7.
This story is breaking. Check back here for more information
