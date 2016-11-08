Bloggytown

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Stephanie Murphy unseats John Mica in Florida's 7th Congressional District

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 9:11 PM

Early returns in Orange and Seminole counties show Democratic challenger Stephanie Murphy has unseated incumbent Republican John Mica.

With 98 percent of precincts reporting, Murphy is up by 3 points. In Orange County, where 100 percent of precincts have reported totals, Murphy received 77,470 votes to Mica's 56,297.

Murphy, a businesswoman and former national security specialist in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, is a progressive Democrat who says she will bring new ideas to Washington and make improvements on gun control, LGBTQ rights and women's issues. As a young female challenger of mixed ethnicity and an immigrant background, her win over a white male career politician symbolizes a major shift in District 7.

This story is breaking. Check back here for more information.
