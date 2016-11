click to enlarge

If you’re out and on the road, feeling lonely and so cold, grab some friends (or, better yet, your mom), load up on coffee (or, better yet, coffee porter) and put your knowledge of Stars Hollow to the test at this special one-off trivia night. Between rounds, grab some bites from the Wandering Wonton or DG Doughnuts.7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9; Redlight Redlight, 2810 Corrine Drive; free; redlightredlightbeerparlour.com