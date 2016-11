Rubio wins a second term to US Senate in Florida

click to enlarge Photo by Joey Roulette

Florida voters allowed Marco Rubio to keep his seat in the U.S. Senate during Tuesday's election, winning against his challenger Patrick Murphy by a margin of 52 to 45.As of 8:17 p.m., the state Division of Elections had reported on 66 percent of Florida's turnout, with 4.3 million votes going to the Republican incumbent. Rubio won a second term against Murphy, a Democratic U.S. representative from Jupiter, who unsuccessfully tried to tie the Cuban American to the top of the Republican ticket.