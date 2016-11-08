Bloggytown

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Rubio wins a second term to US Senate in Florida

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 8:24 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOEY ROULETTE
  • Photo by Joey Roulette
Florida voters allowed Marco Rubio to keep his seat in the U.S. Senate during Tuesday's election, winning against his challenger Patrick Murphy by a margin of 52 to 45.

As of 8:17 p.m., the state Division of Elections had reported on 66 percent of Florida's turnout, with 4.3 million votes going to the Republican incumbent. Rubio won a second term against Murphy, a Democratic U.S. representative from Jupiter, who unsuccessfully tried to tie the Cuban American to the top of the Republican ticket.

This story is breaking. Check back here for more information.

Tags: , , ,

