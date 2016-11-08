Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Rubio wins a second term to US Senate in Florida
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 8:24 PM
Florida voters allowed Marco Rubio to keep his seat in the U.S. Senate during Tuesday's election, winning against his challenger Patrick Murphy by a margin of 52 to 45.
As of 8:17 p.m., the state Division of Elections
had reported on 66 percent of Florida's turnout, with 4.3 million votes going to the Republican incumbent. Rubio won a second term against Murphy, a Democratic U.S. representative from Jupiter, who unsuccessfully tried to tie the Cuban American to the top of the Republican ticket.
This story is breaking. Check back here for more information.
