Join us tomorrow for special #Election2016 lighting! Our technicians will light the wheel like a pie chart to reflect election results! pic.twitter.com/NeY1mekIxM — The Orlando Eye (@theorlandoeye) November 7, 2016

In the spirit of Election Night, the Coca-Cola Orlando Eye will transform into one gigantic pie chart this evening.The red and blue election results will be projected onto the Orlando Eye and updated every 30 minutes, beginning at sun down.