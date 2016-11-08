Tip Jar

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

No, you don't need an 'I Voted' sticker to get a free #ElectionDay donut at Krispy Kreme

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 9:53 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA KRISPY KREME DONUTS
  • Image via Krispy Kreme Donuts
This morning, I woke up to a bevy of distraught Facebook friends and Twitter followers.

The complaint? Because they early voted, absentee voted or mailed in their ballot, they wouldn't get an "I Voted" sticker today and therefore would be disqualified from getting a free #ElectionDay donut at Krispy Kreme today.

I just couldn't believe that such an egalitarian institution as Krispy Kreme would disenfranchise millions of donut-lovers around the country just for not having a sticker that said they did their civic duty.

I went straight to the source.
A couple of minutes later, the patriots at @krispykreme responded with the kind of fervor I'd only expect from a donut shop that has America's best interests in mind.
So there you go, people of this Great Nation. Eat your feelings. We all deserve it today.

