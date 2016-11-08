No, you don't need an 'I Voted' sticker to get a free #ElectionDay donut at Krispy Kreme

A couple of minutes later, the patriots at @krispykreme responded with the kind of fervor I'd only expect from a donut shop that has America's best interests in mind.
@krispykreme What about those who early/absentee/mail-in voted and didn't get a sticker?? We can haz free donut too? #Election2016— Holly V. Kapherr (@chefhollywog) November 8, 2016
So there you go, people of this Great Nation. Eat your feelings. We all deserve it today.
@chefhollywog No sticker required. Walk in & mention that you want your #ElectionDay doughnut at participating shops https://t.co/mS1FulwSGG— krispykreme (@krispykreme) November 8, 2016
