Tuesday, November 8, 2016
New Winter Park pizza joint Maestro Cucina Napoletana opens today
Posted
By Faiyaz Kara
on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 1:13 PM
click to enlarge
-
Maestro Cucina Napoletana on Park Avenue
You already know about Lazy Moon Pizza opening its doors
on Colonial Drive, but there's another pizzeria opening today, this one on Park Avenue in Winter Park.
click to enlarge
Maestro Cucina Napoletana, by local restaurateur Rosario Spagnolo of Terramia fame
, opened its doors this Election Day, and the pizza is nothing short of molto bene
thanks to the Marra Forni
wood-burning oven blistering Neapolitan-style pizzas at 800 degrees Fahrenheit in a mere 90 seconds.
click to enlarge
-
Marra Forni oven blisters pizzas in 90 seconds
Best of all, the pizza can be had for just $9.75 as part of their lunch express menu
.
For more menu items, visit maestrocucinanapoletana.com
.
Tags: pizza, winter park, Image