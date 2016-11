New Winter Park pizza joint Maestro Cucina Napoletana opens today

click to enlarge Maestro Cucina Napoletana on Park Avenue

click to enlarge Margherita pizza

click to enlarge Marra Forni oven blisters pizzas in 90 seconds

You already know about Lazy Moon Pizza opening its doors on Colonial Drive, but there's another pizzeria opening today, this one on Park Avenue in Winter Park.Maestro Cucina Napoletana, by local restaurateur Rosario Spagnolo of Terramia fame , opened its doors this Election Day, and the pizza is nothing short ofthanks to the Marra Forni wood-burning oven blistering Neapolitan-style pizzas at 800 degrees Fahrenheit in a mere 90 seconds.Best of all, the pizza can be had for just $9.75 as part of their lunch express menu For more menu items, visit maestrocucinanapoletana.com