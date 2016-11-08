Tip Jar

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

New Winter Park pizza joint Maestro Cucina Napoletana opens today

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 1:13 PM

click to enlarge Maestro Cucina Napoletana on Park Avenue
  • Maestro Cucina Napoletana on Park Avenue
You already know about Lazy Moon Pizza opening its doors on Colonial Drive, but there's another pizzeria opening today, this one on Park Avenue in Winter Park.
click to enlarge Margherita pizza
  • Margherita pizza
Maestro Cucina Napoletana, by local restaurateur Rosario Spagnolo of Terramia fame, opened its doors this Election Day, and the pizza is nothing short of molto bene thanks to the Marra Forni wood-burning oven blistering Neapolitan-style pizzas at 800 degrees Fahrenheit in a mere 90 seconds.
click to enlarge Marra Forni oven blisters pizzas in 90 seconds
  • Marra Forni oven blisters pizzas in 90 seconds
Best of all, the pizza can be had for just $9.75 as part of their lunch express menu.

For more menu items, visit maestrocucinanapoletana.com.


