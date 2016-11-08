Tip Jar

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Morimoto Asia's new omakase is すごい !!

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 9:14 AM

There's a new omakase in town and it's nothing short of impressive.

The multicourse parade of plates presided over by executive chef Yuhi Fujinaga at Morimoto Asia is truly one of finer gastronomic experiences to be had in Orlando, though at $150 per person, it's also one of the priciest.

I'm sure there's some saying about the value of experience over money or some such thing, but these photos of the 9-course, 15-dish event might be proof enough.
click to enlarge Fall Tree: Dorito-crusted olives; salmon lomilomi push pop; fried Kusshi oyster w/ house nam-pla
  • Fall Tree: Dorito-crusted olives; salmon lomilomi push pop; fried Kusshi oyster w/ house nam-pla

click to enlarge Daikon salad, mentaiko, ikura, fresh shaved katsuo-bushi
  • Daikon salad, mentaiko, ikura, fresh shaved katsuo-bushi

click to enlarge Nigiri of chu-toro, nodo-guro, kampachi, fluke and kohada
  • Nigiri of chu-toro, nodo-guro, kampachi, fluke and kohada

click to enlarge Otsukuri: Tako “poke” ogo, hearts of palm
  • Otsukuri: Tako “poke” ogo, hearts of palm

click to enlarge Otsukuri: Kinmedai (goldeneye snapper), burnt shallot vinaigrette
  • Otsukuri: Kinmedai (goldeneye snapper), burnt shallot vinaigrette

click to enlarge Otsukuri: Saba (Japanese mackerel), edamame puree, soy ginger onion
  • Otsukuri: Saba (Japanese mackerel), edamame puree, soy ginger onion

click to enlarge Otsukuri: Giant clam, tosazu mousse, and gelee
  • Otsukuri: Giant clam, tosazu mousse, and gelee

click to enlarge Hamachi & foie gras “pho-ga”, foie dashi, bean thread noodles, root spinach
  • Hamachi & foie gras “pho-ga”, foie dashi, bean thread noodles, root spinach

click to enlarge Hokkaido sea scallop and foie gras wontons, Chinese black bean sauce
  • Hokkaido sea scallop and foie gras wontons, Chinese black bean sauce

click to enlarge Wagyu course: The slab of A5 wagyu from Miyazaki prefecture
  • Wagyu course: The slab of A5 wagyu from Miyazaki prefecture

click to enlarge Wagyu course: Nigiri, smoked soy, fresh wasabi
  • Wagyu course: Nigiri, smoked soy, fresh wasabi

click to enlarge Wagyu course: Shabu Shabu
  • Wagyu course: Shabu Shabu

click to enlarge Japanese risotto
  • Japanese risotto

click to enlarge Kalamansi sorbetti, shiso salt, soy salt
  • Kalamansi sorbetti, shiso salt, soy salt

click to enlarge Crème caramel, black sesame cream, black sesame air cake, yuzu caramel
  • Crème caramel, black sesame cream, black sesame air cake, yuzu caramel

For more on the omakase, visit Morimoto Asia.
