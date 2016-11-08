Morimoto Asia's new omakase is すごい !!

There's a new omakase in town and it's nothing short of impressive.
The multicourse parade of plates presided over by executive chef Yuhi Fujinaga at Morimoto Asia is truly one of finer gastronomic experiences to be had in Orlando
, though at $150 per person, it's also one of the priciest.
I'm sure there's some saying about the value of experience over money or some such thing, but these photos of the 9-course, 15-dish event might be proof enough.
click to enlarge
-
Fall Tree: Dorito-crusted olives; salmon lomilomi push pop; fried Kusshi oyster w/ house nam-pla
click to enlarge
-
Daikon salad, mentaiko, ikura, fresh shaved katsuo-bushi
click to enlarge
-
Nigiri of chu-toro, nodo-guro, kampachi, fluke and kohada
click to enlarge
-
Otsukuri: Tako “poke” ogo, hearts of palm
click to enlarge
-
Otsukuri: Kinmedai (goldeneye snapper), burnt shallot vinaigrette
click to enlarge
-
Otsukuri: Saba (Japanese mackerel), edamame puree, soy ginger onion
click to enlarge
-
Otsukuri: Giant clam, tosazu mousse, and gelee
click to enlarge
-
Hamachi & foie gras “pho-ga”, foie dashi, bean thread noodles, root spinach
click to enlarge
-
Hokkaido sea scallop and foie gras wontons, Chinese black bean sauce
click to enlarge
-
Wagyu course: The slab of A5 wagyu from Miyazaki prefecture
click to enlarge
-
Wagyu course: Nigiri, smoked soy, fresh wasabi
click to enlarge
-
Wagyu course: Shabu Shabu
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
-
Kalamansi sorbetti, shiso salt, soy salt
click to enlarge
-
Crème caramel, black sesame cream, black sesame air cake, yuzu caramel
For more on the omakase, visit Morimoto Asia
.