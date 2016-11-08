Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Lazy Moon Pizza opens Mills 50 location today
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 12:11 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Lazy Moon Pizza/Facebook
The popular UCF-area pizza joint Lazy Moon Pizza
, known for slices large enough to wear as a festive cape, will finally open its new Mills 50 location today.
The new locale is in the old Cruise Only building at 1011 E. Colonial Drive.
The arrival of these giant slices couldn't have come at a better time. The way this election has gone, tonight might call for a Boxcar Willy special, which involves a slice of cheese and a PBR for $5.
Tags: Pizza, Lazy Moon, Mills 50, Image