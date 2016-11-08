Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Tip Jar

Lazy Moon Pizza opens Mills 50 location today

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 12:11 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA LAZY MOON PIZZA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Lazy Moon Pizza/Facebook
The popular UCF-area pizza joint Lazy Moon Pizza, known for slices large enough to wear as a festive cape, will finally open its new Mills 50 location today.

The new locale is in the old Cruise Only building at 1011 E. Colonial Drive.

The arrival of these giant slices couldn't have come at a better time. The way this election has gone, tonight might call for a Boxcar Willy special, which involves a slice of cheese and a PBR for $5. 

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man installs giant wooden dick mailbox Read More

  2. There's a rumor Harry Potter's 'Fantastic Beasts' might kill off the Dragon Challenge coaster at Universal Orlando Read More

  3. The City of Orlando will purchase Pulse nightclub for $2.25 million Read More

  4. No, you don't need an 'I Voted' sticker to get a free #ElectionDay donut at Krispy Kreme Read More

  5. Red Hot Chili Peppers announce Orlando show for 2017 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation